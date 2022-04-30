Liga / Matchday 34
Bernabéu / 30.04.2022
Real Madrid
Not started
-
-
RCD Espanyol
Real Madrid - RCD Espanyol

Lineups

Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
4-2-1-3
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
RCD Espanyol logo
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Real Madrid

RCD Espanyol

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
33246378
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
33189663
3
Sevilla FCSFC
331712463
4
Atlético MadridATM
33187861
5
Real BetisRBB
331761057
13
RCD EspanyolESP
331091439
