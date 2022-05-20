Liga / Matchday 38
Bernabéu / 20.05.2022
Real Madrid
Not started
-
-
Real Betis
Real Madrid - Real Betis

Lineups

Real Madrid
4-3-3
Real Betis
4-2-1-3
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Real Betis
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Madrid
Real Betis
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Real Madrid

Real Betis

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
37267485
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
372110673
3
Atlético MadridATM
37208968
4
Sevilla FCSFC
371716467
5
Real BetisRBB
371971164
Latest news

Liga

Diaz scores as much-changed Real Madrid draw on the road at Cadiz

15/05/2022 at 20:13

Liga

Barcelona secure second spot after dour Getafe draw

16/05/2022 at 07:50

