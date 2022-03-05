Liga / Matchday 27
Bernabéu / 05.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-sociedad/teamcenter.shtml
Real Sociedad
Advertisement
Ad

Real Madrid - Real Sociedad Summary

Lineups

Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-3
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
Real Sociedad logo
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Real Madrid

Real Sociedad

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
26186260
2
Sevilla FCSFC
271510255
3
Real BetisRBB
26144846
4
FC BarcelonaBAR
25129445
5
Atlético MadridATM
26136745
6
Real SociedadRSO
26128644
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Atleti down Celta courtesy of Lodi brace

26/02/2022 at 22:30

Liga

Xavi says ‘no player in the world with as much talent as Pedri’

20/02/2022 at 21:15

Related matches

Follow the Liga live Football match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 5 March 2022.

Catch the latest Real Madrid and Real Sociedad news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.