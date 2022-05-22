Liga / Matchday 38
Reale Arena / 22.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-sociedad/teamcenter.shtml
Real Sociedad
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Madrid
Real Sociedad - Atlético Madrid

Lineups

Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-3
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
4-4-2
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-3
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Sociedad logo
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Real Sociedad

Atlético Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
38268486
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
372110673
3
Atlético MadridATM
37208968
4
Sevilla FCSFC
371716467
5
Real BetisRBB
381981165
6
Real SociedadRSO
371711962
Latest news

Liga

Madrid and Betis end goalless after double guard of honour

a day ago

Liga

Diaz scores as much-changed Real Madrid draw on the road at Cadiz

15/05/2022 at 20:13

