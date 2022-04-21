Liga / Matchday 33
Reale Arena / 21.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-sociedad/teamcenter.shtml
Real Sociedad
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
Real Sociedad - FC Barcelona

Lineups

Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-3
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-3
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Sociedad logo
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Real Sociedad

FC Barcelona

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
33237376
2
Atlético MadridATM
33187861
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
31179560
4
Sevilla FCSFC
321612460
5
Real BetisRBB
331761057
6
Real SociedadRSO
321510755
