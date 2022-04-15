Liga / Matchday 32
Reale Arena / 15.04.2022
Real Sociedad
Not started
-
-
Real Betis
Real Sociedad - Real Betis

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Sociedad
Real Betis
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Real Sociedad

Real Betis

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
31226372
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
30179460
3
Sevilla FCSFC
311612360
4
Atlético MadridATM
31176857
5
Real BetisRBB
31175956
6
Real SociedadRSO
31159754
Latest news

Liga

De Jong rescues Barca with injury-time winner at Levante to edge five-goal classic

11/04/2022 at 07:21

Liga

Real Madrid ease to win over Getafe to reinforce place at top of La Liga

10/04/2022 at 15:15

