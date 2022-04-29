Liga / Matchday 34
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 29.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sevilla-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Sevilla FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cadiz-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Cádiz CF
Sevilla FC - Cádiz CF

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
33246378
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
33189663
3
Sevilla FCSFC
331712463
4
Atlético MadridATM
33187861
5
Real BetisRBB
331761057
17
Cádiz CFCÁD
336131431
