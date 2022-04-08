Liga / Matchday 31
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 08.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sevilla-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Sevilla FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/granada-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Granada CF
Advertisement
Ad

Sevilla FC - Granada CF

Lineups

Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3
Granada CF jersey
Granada CF
3-4-3
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3
Granada CF jersey
Granada CF
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sevilla FC logo
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
Granada CF logo
Granada CF jersey
Granada CF
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Sevilla FC

Granada CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
30216369
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
29169457
3
Atlético MadridATM
30176757
4
Sevilla FCSFC
301512357
5
Real BetisRBB
30165953
16
Granada CFGRA
306111329
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Stunning strike from Pedri seals Barcelona victory over Sevilla

03/04/2022 at 22:46

Liga

Atleti late show blows Alaves aside to move up to third

02/04/2022 at 21:51

Related matches

Cádiz CF
-
-
Real Betis
09/04
RCD Mallorca
-
-
Atlético Madrid
09/04
Villarreal CF
-
-
Athletic Club
09/04
Real Madrid
-
-
Getafe CF
09/04

Follow the Liga live Football match between Sevilla FC and Granada CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 8 April 2022.

Catch the latest Sevilla FC and Granada CF news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.