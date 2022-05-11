Liga / Matchday 36
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 11.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sevilla-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Sevilla FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rcd-mallorca/teamcenter.shtml
RCD Mallorca
Advertisement
Ad

Sevilla FC - RCD Mallorca

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sevilla FC logo
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
RCD Mallorca logo
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Sevilla FC

RCD Mallorca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
35256481
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
36219672
3
Sevilla FCSFC
351714465
4
Atlético MadridATM
35197964
5
Real BetisRBB
361871161
18
RCD MallorcaMLL
35881932
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Aubameyang brace sinks Celta as Araujo taken to hospital after nasty clash of heads

an hour ago

Liga

Atletico beat Real for derby bragging rights and boost Champions League qualification hopes

08/05/2022 at 21:43

Related matches

Deportivo Alavés
-
-
RCD Espanyol
11/05
CA Osasuna
-
-
Getafe CF
11/05
Elche CF
-
-
Atlético Madrid
11/05
Real Sociedad
-
-
Cádiz CF
12/05

Follow the Liga live Football match between Sevilla FC and RCD Mallorca with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 11 May 2022.

Catch the latest Sevilla FC and RCD Mallorca news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.