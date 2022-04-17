Liga / Matchday 32
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 17.04.2022
SEVILLA V REAL MADRID - THIRD MEET LEADERS IN LA LIGA CLASH
13'
NAVAS PUTS IN A CROSS FROM THE RIGHT FLANK
But it is just too long for Corona at the back post.
9'
SMART TURN AND SHOT FROM MARTIAL
He got away from Vazquez on the edge of the area but his strike flies a yard wide of the near post.
7'
CHANCE FOR BENZEMA
Sevilla give the ball away in their own half and Modric plays in Vinicius Jr who pulls back for Benzema but his shot is blocked by Carlos.
6'
CAMAVINGA SHOOTS FROM THE EDGE OF THE BOX
But the left-footed effort flies high over the bar.
4'
BOTH SIDES WITH EARLY ATTACKS
Neither defence in real danger but a promising sign nonetheless.
1'
REAL MADRID GET THE GAME STARTED
19:58
THE PLAYERS ARE ON THE FIELD
The action at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium is about to get underway.
19:48
TWO MORE WINS FOR REAL'S 35TH LEAGUE TITLE
With a 12-point lead and just seven games remaining, los Blancos are in the home stretch with the finishing line in sight.
19:38
REAL SLIGHT FAVOURITES
Sevilla are just under 2/1 and Real Madrid about 6/4, with the draw attractively bigger than 2/1 given the hosts are draw specialists with 12 in the league this season.
19:28
FORMER PREMIER LEAGUE DUO LEADING SEVILLA LINE
Two-thirds of a strikeforce being Erik Lamela and Anthony Martial would not terrify many Premier League and neither have set La Liga alight yet. Lamela, who missed much of the season with a shoulder injury, has scored three goals and Martial none at all since arriving in January.
19:18
SEVILLA UNBEATEN AT HOME
For much of the season Sevilla have been the nearest challengers to Real but though their form has been patchy of late, they are the only unbeaten side at home in La Liga this season.
19:08
THREE CHANGES FOR SEVILLA
Lamela, Gomez and Acuna are added to the Sevilla side who beat Granada last weekend, with En-Nesyri, Ocampos and Augustinsson dropping out.
19:03
CAMAVINGA AND VAZQUEZ COME INTO REAL SIDE
They replace the suspended Casemiro and injured Mendy (and second choice left back Marcelo).