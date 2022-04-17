Liga / Matchday 32
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 17.04.2022
Sevilla FC
Not started
-
-
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC - Real Madrid

Lineups

Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sevilla FC logo
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Sevilla FC

Real Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
31226372
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
30179460
3
Sevilla FCSFC
311612360
4
Atlético MadridATM
31176857
5
Real BetisRBB
32176957
