Liga / Matchday 29
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 20.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sevilla-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Sevilla FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-sociedad/teamcenter.shtml
Real Sociedad
Advertisement
Ad

Sevilla FC - Real Sociedad

Lineups

Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-3
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sevilla FC logo
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
Real Sociedad logo
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sevilla FC

Real Sociedad

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
28206266
2
Sevilla FCSFC
281511256
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
27149451
4
Atlético MadridATM
28156751
5
Real BetisRBB
28154949
6
Real SociedadRSO
28138747
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Opinion: Clasico rivals united by shift towards smarter transfer strategy

Yesterday at 10:07

Liga

Benzema double sends Real 10 points clear at top of La Liga

14/03/2022 at 22:50

Related matches

CA Osasuna
1
0
Levante UD
Half-time
Rayo Vallecano
-
-
Atlético Madrid
20:00
RCD Espanyol
-
-
RCD Mallorca
20/03
RC Celta
-
-
Real Betis
20/03

Follow the Liga live Football match between Sevilla FC and Real Sociedad with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 20 March 2022.

Catch the latest Sevilla FC and Real Sociedad news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.