A much-changed Barcelona side moved up to fifth in La Liga as they secured a routine 1-0 victory over RCD Mallorca at Visit Mallorca Estadi.

Xavi could only name three first-team players on his bench for Barcelona, as a number of important regulars were missing through Covid as well as injury.

Midway through the first-half, the Blaugrana were a whisker away from taking the lead twice in as many minutes, as Luuk de Jong’s low effort hit the bottom of the post with 28 minutes on the clock.

Just 60 seconds later, the Dutchman almost pulled off the spectacular, as his acrobatic bicycle kick smacked the crossbar.

De Jong eventually got the winning goal for Barcelona at the end of the first half, as Oscar Mingueza’s whipped delivery towards the far post was headed in by the Dutchman from six-yards out.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen ensured Mallorca did not respond in stoppage-time with a spectacular and crucial stop from Jaume Costa to prevent the scores from being levelled in dramatic fashion.

Barcelona are now just one point off fourth placed Atletico Madrid, meanwhile Mallorca stay in 15th, four points clear of the relegation zone.

