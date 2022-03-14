Real Madrid strengthened their grip on top spot in La Liga with a hard-fought 3-0 win against Mallorca that moves them 10 points clear of second-placed Sevilla.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side arrived at Son Moix in intimidating form, having won their last three league fixtures on the bounce and pulled off a momentous comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek.

Ad

Given that they had beaten Mallorca 6-1 in the reverse fixture at the Bernabeu in September – their biggest win of the season to date – all the omens pointed to a straightforward win.

Transfers Real Madrid remain Haaland’s first-choice destination – Paper Round A DAY AGO

Even with the odds stacked against them, however, Mallorca shaded the first half.

Had Vedat Muriqi been a little more alert, he might have put them ahead after 10 minutes when Brian Olivan picked him out with a lofted cross to the back post but, as it was, he screwed his shot wide when he should have tested Thibaut Coutois.

While Real menaced through Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo on the flanks, with Karim Benzema dropping deep to orchestrate play, they had only mustered up two shots on target come half-time.

The first came from Benzema early on and was well saved by Sergio Rico, while the second fell for Vinicius but was blocked superbly by Mallorca right-back Pablo Maffeo.

Maffeo had the best chance of the first half when, following an excellent tackle from Nacho on Angel, the ball broke for him in the box and he took a first-time shot which brushed the outside of the post.

Mallorca were by far the happier side at the break but it wasn’t to last. Real went ahead with 55 minutes on the clock when Iddrisu Baba lost possession to Federico Valverde on the edge of his own area and Benzema swooped on the ball and stroked it to Vinicius, who was absolutely ice cold as he slotted low beneath Rico from a tight angle.

The game was over as a contest when, with a little over 10 minutes to go, Benzema and Vinicius combined beautifully before the latter was shoved over by Olivan in the box. Benzema stepped up to score from the spot, sending Rico the wrong way with a flourish.

The 34-year-old made it 3-0 five minutes later, looping a header into the top corner after a sweeping cross from substitute Marcelo.

Real are now 10 points ahead of second-placed Sevilla and seemingly cruising towards the 35th league title in the club’s history.

More to follow

Champions League When it comes to falling apart, PSG are the greatest team in Europe - The Warm-Up 10/03/2022 AT 08:33