Atletico Madrid have strongly refused to perform a guard of honour for their rivals and newly crowned La Liga champions Real Madrid when the teams meet for the Madrid derby in the Spanish capital on Sunday.

In the Premier League, teams will often form a guard of honour for the league champions however, and whilst it has occasionally been seen in Spain Atletico have vehemently refused to take part in this custom when Diego Simeone's side welcome Carlo Ancelotti's men to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Some of Atletico's players have voiced their opinions on the matter. Defender Jose Gimenez wasn't shy in explaining their reasoning behind the decision with the pain of conceding the title to their arch-rivals likely to be very raw.

A guard of honour to Real Madrid? We congratulate them, but we have a lot of respect for our fans.

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak was largely in agreement with his team-mate, but admitted the players would likely adhere to whatever the club decided as a collective ahead of the crunch clash on Sunday.

"As captain, I'm one of those who doesn't like to give or receive the guard of honour, the club will decide and we will do whatever is necessary."

Now, Atletico have responded with a passionate statement which describes their feelings about the guard of honour and explains why they will not be partaking in the custom for Ancelotti's champions this weekend.

The statement reads: "Some want to turn what was born as a gesture of recognition of the champion into a public toll that must be paid by their rivals, also impregnated by the aroma of humiliation."

"Under no circumstances will Atletico Madrid collaborate in this attempt at derision in which the true values of the sport are completely forgotten and tension and confrontation between fans are encouraged."

They continue by referring to the titles they have won in the past and suggest there was little conversation about guard of honours then, compared to the level of attention now they are giving rather than receiving the guard.

"Atleti is the last league champion. Does anyone remember any controversy about whether he should receive a corridor from his first rival after winning the title? No, because there was no debate."

It promises to be a tense encounter between the two sides on Sunday when Atletico may be welcoming not only their rivals and La Liga champions, but potential Champions League finalists, which would rub salt into their wounds.

