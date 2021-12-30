Ousmane Dembele looks set to leave Barcelona next summer after the latest round of contract talks broke down.

Transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano claims two Premier League clubs have approached him with big-money offers, with Dembele free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement from January 1.

There are suggestions he could become the first marquee signing of the Newcastle United superpower era, while Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been linked with the French winger.

With his future up in the air, we asked Eurosport Spain’s Jorge Ordas some of the burning questions…

Why is there a contract stand-off between Dembele and Barcelona?

Ordas: "Everyone at Barcelona has been saying marvellous things about Dembele. He was a very strong signing and maybe they really believe that, as he is still young, he can show the level he reached at Borussia Dortmund.

"However, captains and major players in the squad have reduced their salaries. Barcelona could be using this to convince him to do the same."

How likely is it that Dembele leaves?

Ordas: "After some weeks when it seemed he would renew his contract, now everyone agrees that his future is more likely outside the club.

"It's unlikely there will be breaking news before the new year but, if he has no good offers at the start of 2022, maybe he would be interested in new talks with Barcelona."

Where could Dembele go?

Ordas: "The best destination appears to be a team in the Premier League, although some Catalan media talked out an offer from PSG (maybe as Kylian Mbappe's replacement?).

"The Premier League style should suit him and, to be honest, these teams are best placed to offer him the contract he wants."

Would Dembele still be a good signing or is he too unreliable?

Ordas: "In Germany he was a potential star, maybe even with the potential to become a top-three player in the world, but at Barcelona he has suffered a lot of injuries.

"For a player that stands out for his explosive style, it's a very big problem. If he finds a solution to play regularly he could still be a very important player, but we're not sure if he could be the star that was promised at Dortmund."