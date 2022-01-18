Real Madrid legend and honorary president Paco Gento has died at the age of 88.

Gento was an electric winger who played 600 games for Madrid between 1953 and 1971, scoring 182 goals. He still holds the record for winning the most European Cups with six.

Gento won a total of 23 honours while at the club, and that record was only equalled by Marcelo on Sunday as Real Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup. Gento's haul of trophies also included 12 league titles and two Spanish cups.

Gento played 43 times for the Spanish national team, scoring five goals.

In a statement , Real Madrid wrote: "Real Madrid C. F., the club's president and the Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the death of Francisco Gento, honorary president of Real Madrid and one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football.

"Real Madrid would like to express its condolences and send its love and sympathy to his wife Mari Luz, to his sons Francisco and Julio, to his granddaughters Aitana and Candela and to all his relatives, teammates and loved ones.

"Paco Gento truly represents all the values of Real Madrid, and has been and will continue to be a reference for madridistas and for the sporting world. He will always be remembered by madridistas and all football fans as one of their greatest.

"Real Madrid would also like to express its condolences to all Real Madrid members and fans."

