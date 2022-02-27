Barcelona climbed into the top four in La Liga with a 4-0 victory over Athletic Club.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the hosts the lead with his fifth goal in three games. The Gabon international has made a fine start to life in Spain since his contract with Arsenal was terminated by mutual consent.
It took until the 73rd minute for Barca to double their lead as Ousmane Dembele marked an electric cameo off the bench with a goal.
Dembele then turned provider for two late goals as fellow substitutes Luuk De Jong and Memphis Depay netted.
While Barcelona’s title aspirations are surely over – they are 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid – victory ensured they moved into the Champions League places.
