Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes.

A clutch of sides were keen on the 18-year-old midfielder, with Real winning the race in a deal reported to be worth €31 million plus add-ons.

The teenager is a huge talent, and Real pushed through the deal for a player who made the breakthrough at Rennes as a 16-year-old.

Camavinga has put his name to a five-year deal and will offer drive in the middle of the park for head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

He is likely to initially play second fiddle to Luka Modric, but is viewed as the long-term replacement for the Croatian.

Rennes were forced into a sale as Camavinga was in the final year of his contract and had made it clear he would not pen fresh terms.

The deal is Real’s second piece of business of the summer, with Camavinga following David Alaba into the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real had been pushing to try and sign Kylian Mbappe, but were unable to strike a deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

