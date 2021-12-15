Real Madrid have become the latest club to be hit by coronavirus cases.

The Spanish giant announced Wednesday that Luka Modric and Marcelo have both tested positive for Covid-19.

Ad

Madrid issued a short statement on its website but did not offer any further details.

Liga Ancelotti declares Real Madrid 'clear favourites' for title after win over Atletico Madrid 13/12/2021 AT 12:00

Modric and Marcelo now look set to miss Madrid’s last two La Liga games before the winter break, at home against Cadiz on Sunday and away at Athletic Bilbao next Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Modric had been in great form lately and was singled out for praise by Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti after the team's 2-0 win over rivals Atletico Madrid this weekend.

“I congratulated him on his performance after the game, because he was spectacular," Ancelotti said. “He was spectacular on the ball all night, and without the ball he was extraordinary.”

'We are the favourites' - Ancelotti confident about Real's title chances after derby win

Modric has four assists in 12 games this season while Marcelo has only been used sparingly by Ancelotti.

Madrid top the Spanish league standings, eight points ahead of Sevilla – with struggling Barcelona a full 18 points back.

Champions League Ancelotti doing what he does best as Real emerge as genuine threat - The Warm-Up 08/12/2021 AT 08:22