Real Madrid turned on the style in their penultimate match at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side blew away Levante 6-0 in La Liga to condemn Los Granotas to relegation from the top tier.

Los Blancos took an early lead, as they were ahead after just 13 minutes, and it came from an unlikely source, Ferland Mendy. The full-back scored his second of the season with a good finish at the near post after a surging run down the left flank.

Just three minutes after Federico Valverde hit the upright for Real, Madrid doubled their advantage with twenty minutes on the clock, as Karim Benzema scored an easy header at the back post to equal Raul Gonzalez’ goalscoring record for the club.

Levante continued to be put to the sword, as Madrid had their third just after the half-hour mark, with Rodrygo scoring an easy tap-in from Luka Modric’s low cross.

The Croatian then had his third assist of the game as Real had their fourth on the stroke of half-time, as Vinicius Jr. got in on the act with a nice finish low into the bottom corner.

Vini Jr. then had his brace, tapping in from close range following a cut-back by Benzema in the 68th minute.

The winger then completed a fantastic hat-trick and his first for Los Blancos, as he placed an effort into the net from close range with eight minutes left to play.

TALKING POINT - Real turn on the style, as Levante blown away

Levante came into the game knowing that they needed a draw or a win to keep their slim chances of survival alive, but after just half an hour, Los Granotas were 3-0 down and Real Madrid were rolling them over in emphatic fashion.

As for Madrid, the scoreline could've easily been seven or eight, with Fede Valverde hitting the woodwork on a couple of occasions, and Levante goalkeeper Daniel Cardenas making a total of ten saves.

This game was ideal preparation for Real Madrid, as they look to stay in good form ahead of the Champions League final. For Levante, many players were understandably emotional at full-time as their fate was sealed, and their fans will be hoping that their team can bounce back once again at the first time of asking from the Segunda.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Vinicius Jr.

Vinícius celebra un gol ante el Levante Image credit: Getty Images

This was one of those games where many of Real Madrid's players were deserving of this accolade for their performances. Luka Modric got a hat-trick of assists, Karim Benzema was outstanding again, but Vinicius Jr. notching his first hat-trick in Real Madrid colours seals the deal.

The 21-year-old winger was on top form today, and looked a threat each time he got into the box from the left flank. He also provided the assist for Karim Benzema's headed goal in the first half, capping off a superb display.

Post-match, the attacker revealed to the Spanish media that Carlo Ancelotti kept him on the pitch until the end of the match so he could seal his hat-trick, and that call proved to pay off from the Real Madrid coach.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid: Courtois 6, Vazquez 7, Vallejo 8, Nacho 7, Mendy 8, Valverde 8, Camavinga 7, Modric 9, Rodrygo 7, Benzema 9, Vini Jr. 10. Subs: Gila 6, Peter 6, Mariano 6, Jovic 7, Kroos 6.

Levante: Cardenas 8, Son 6, Caceres 5, Postigo 5, Pier 6, Miramon 5, Melero 5, Pepelu 5, Radoja 5, Gomez 6, Morales 6. Subs: Cantero 5, Marti 5, Campana 6, Vezo 5, Bardhi 6.

KEY MOMENTS

13’ - GOAL! (Ferland Mendy) - The home side have taken the lead here! Ferland Mendy has his second goal of the season! The full-back makes a quick run down the left flank all the way into the box before striking the ball into the net at the near post!

19’ - GOAL! (Karim Benzema) - Madrid have their second of the game and it's that man Karim Benzema! Vinicius Jr. once again has the assist, as his cross from the left is met by Benzema's leaping header at the back post, leaving Cardenas with no chance in the Levante goal.

34’ - GOAL! (Rodrygo) - Levante look dead and buried here, as Real Madrid score their third of the game, and it's Rodrygo who gets his goal! The Brazilian initially picks the ball up in the box, before playing it out to Modric on the right byline. The Croatian then gets the assist with a low cut-back across the face of goal, and Rodrygo has the easiest of tap-ins from a yard out.

45’ - GOAL! (Vinicius Jr.) - Madrid are running riot here at the Bernabeu! Vinicius Jr. gets in on the act. The winger cuts inside from the left, before arrowing in a low shot into the far corner of the net. It takes a nick from a Levante player on its way in.

68’ - GOAL! (Vinicius Jr.) - Madrid have their fifth and it's the Vini Jr. - Benzema combination again! The Frenchman is released in on goal, with Cardenas once again coming off his line. It almost comes to the point where Benzema ruins the opportunity as he tries to wrong foot the goalkeeper with a couple of feinted shots, but he eventually provides the cut-back for Vini Jr, who obliges with an easy tap-in.

KEY STATS

Vinicius Junior has scored his first hat-trick in 168 games for Real Madrid in all competitions.

Karim Benzema has equalled Raul’s goalscoring record for Real Madrid by notching his 323rd strike for the club.

