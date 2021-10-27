Real Madrid moved top of La Liga with a goalless draw against Osasuna, but missed the chance to build the two-point advantage a win would have given them.

Sunday’s El Clasico victory over Barcelona gave Real Madrid the chance to go two points clear at the top of La Liga, but they failed to grasp that opportunity despite taking first place.

The hosts controlled much of the first half, but it was Osasuna who came closest to finding the back of the net when a corner bounced off Kike Garcia’s thigh and over the Real Madrid crossbar after 35 minutes.

Carlo Ancelotti introduced Rodrygo for the start of the second half, but Real Madrid still struggled to create. Instead, it was Osasuna who came within inches of scoring when Jon Moncayola struck the post.

Karim Benzema also struck the woodwork, lashing a powerful drive off the top of the crossbar from a tight angle, but that was the closest Real Madrid came to a goal as they were held in front of their own supporters.

TALKING POINT - La Liga could barely be any tighter this season

One point was enough to send Real Madrid back to the top of La Liga, but the Spanish top flight could barely be any tighter this season. Real Madrid, Sevilla, Real Betis and Real Sociedad are all tied on the same number of points (21) while there are just four points between the top eight teams. The quality at the top of La Liga might be somewhat diminished, but the drama certainly isn’t.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Casemiro (Real Madrid)

While a number of Osasuna players can be pleased with their performance as they escaped the Santiago Bernabeu with a point to show for their efforts, Casemiro was the best player on the pitch. The Brazilian held everything together for Real Madrid in midfield and even came close to finding the back of the net with an astonishing strike from the halfway line. Casemiro gave Los Blancos a platform. It wasn’t his fault that they didn’t make the most of this.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid - Courtois 5, Carvajal 6, Militao 7, Alaba 6, Mendy 5, Camavinga 5, Casemiro 7*, Kroos, 6 Asensio 7, Benzema 6, Vinicius 8. Subs - Marcelo 6, Vazquez 5, Hazard 3, Rodrygo 5.

Osasuna - Herrera, 7 Vidal 5, U. Garcia 6, D. Garcia 7, Cruz 5, Torro 5, Moncayola 6, Martinez 7, Sanchez 5, K. Garcia 6, Avila 7. Subs - Pier 4, Brasanac 4, Garcia 6, Barbero 3.

KEY MOMENTS

35’ Golden opportunity! That was a real chance for Osasuna to find the back of the net, but Kike couldn't react to the corner kick quickly enough and the ball bounces off his thigh and over.

51’ Off the post! A glorious opportunity for Osasuna to take the lead! It was a lightning counter attack, but Moncayola strikes the base of the post when he should have scored!

61’ Off the top of the bar! Benzema shifts the ball on to his left foot inside the box, the angle was still tight for the Frenchman, but his powerful strike glances off the top of the Osasuna crossbar!

KEY STAT

Osasuna claimed their first point against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2005.

