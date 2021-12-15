Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from football after receiving medical advice on his heart condition.

The Barcelona forward held a press conference on Wednesday to communicate his decision.

Ad

It was a move forced upon the 33-year-old after a cardiac arrythmia diagnosis following an episode of chest pains during his side’s 1-1 La Liga draw with Alaves on October 30.

Liga Beating ‘inconsistent’ Atleti might not be enough to save Koeman - Inside Europe 01/10/2021 AT 14:56

Aguero had been granted a period of three months leave by Barcelona to undergo a "diagnostic and therapeutic process", but the results of that have not been conducive to a return to the game.

"This conference is to announce I have decided to stop playing professional football," Aguero said in a tearful speech. "It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have taken for my health; the problem I had a month and a half ago.

"I have been in good hands with the medical staff. I made the decision 10 days ago after doing everything possible to have some hope of playing on.

I am very proud for my career. I always dreamed of a professional career since the first time I touched a ball at five.

"I want to thank Atletico Madrid who took a chance on me when I was 18 and Manchester City, everyone knows who I feel about City and how well they treated me there.

The We Are 1894 Manchester City supporters group display a flag of Sergio Aguero during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Manchester City and Club Brugge KV at Etihad Stadium Image credit: Getty Images

"I will leave with my head held high. I don't know what awaits me in the next part of my life. But I know I have people who love me. I will always remember the amazing things."

The Manchester City legend had only moved to Catalonia last summer, featuring just five times for his new club before the issue came to the surface.

Aguero will go down in history as one of the legends of the game.

'No one deserves what happened to Aguero' - Scaloni

The diminutive Argentine was one of the most prolific goalscorers of his generation, and finishes his career with 427 goals in 786 games.

As well as the many individual records and accolades he has accumulated, he has not been short on collective honours either.

He won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and six League Cups with City, while with Argentina he won Olympic gold in 2008 before also lifting the Copa America last summer.

Football We all know why Barcelona signed Aguero – The Warm-Up 01/06/2021 AT 08:06