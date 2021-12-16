After Sergio Aguero’s stellar career as a professional footballer was cut short, his cardiologist says a virus could be the reason behind the heart problems which have forced his early retirement.

But Roberto Peidro, who has treated Aguero since 2004, says it has “nothing to do with Covid or the Covid vaccine”.

Ad

Speaking during radio interviews in Argentina, Peidro has explained how Aguero was left with a “very small scar” following a cardiac ablation procedure.

Liga 'In hearts of every Argentine' - Football world reacts as Aguero announces retirement YESTERDAY AT 12:13

Peidro says the scar “is less than a millimetre which is why it sort of short-circuits and causes those arrhythmias” – which is an abnormality of the heart’s rhythm.

“What was done using a catheter was to burn that area where the arrhythmias were coming out. We think it’s going to work very well and solve the problem" he said.

Our advice is that he shouldn’t do high-performance sport that involves an important degree of mental and physical stress

His heart problem was detected after he suffered from chest pains during Barcelona’s match against Alaves at the end of October.

The Argentine striker says it’s been difficult to process the reality of stepping away from football but assured fans he did “everything possible” during his career.

The 33-year-old finishes his time as a professional player with a haul of honours, including five Premier League winners’ medals, an FA Cup success and Europa League triumph too.

“I don’t know what awaits me in the next life but I know there are a lot of people who love me and want the best for me”, he said.

Speaking about what life could now be like for Aguero, Peidro is positive for his future, saying “he can do sport and he’s going to have a normal life like any normal person.”

Liga Aguero set to announce retirement after heart problems - reports 13/12/2021 AT 11:00