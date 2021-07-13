Sergio Ramos has urged Kylian Mbappe to move to Real Madrid one day to reach the next level but for now he wants to play alongside the striker at Paris St Germain.

Ramos, 35, joined PSG last week as a free agent after a sour end to 16 years with Real, as president Florentino Perez did not wish to offer him a two-year deal and then withdrew an earlier offer of a one-year contract extension.

The defender got the two-year deal he was after at PSG but the Ligue 1 side are in the midst of their own contract saga with Mbappe, who is down to the final year of his deal.

Real tried to sign Mbappe in 2017 when he emerged as the hottest young striker in the game at Monaco and want to make a second attempt to bring the striker, who as a child plastered his walls with posters of Cristiano Ronaldo, to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Asked by Spanish reporters on Tuesday if he would recommend playing at Real to Mbappe, Ramos said: “Of course. Real Madrid is one of the best clubs in the world and on a historic level, the best. For me the best players have to go there. But now I want him in my team. I want to win and to do that I want the best players on my side.

I could never give him advice on a personal level - although I could tell him something about my experience. For me, as a PSG player, I would like him to stay. I like playing with the best players and Mbappe is one of those.

“I don’t know what is going through his head. I want him to stay because he is very young and he makes the difference. There’s a very good team here and I can offer my winning spirit to the group and if I can pass that on to another teammate then so much the better.”

As well as hoping PSG hold on to Mbappe for the next few years, Ramos said he would be happy to see his new club make a swoop for Lionel Messi, who is a free agent and currently unable to sign a new deal with Barcelona due to the Catalan club’s struggles to meet La Liga’s financial regulations.

PSG are one of the few clubs that could afford Messi and Ramos, who has had his fair share of torturous games facing the six-times Ballon d’Or winner, said he would be happy for the Argentine to join him in the French capital.

“Leo is one of the best players in the world but it’s not up to me. I could say a thousand things but it wouldn’t matter. Every player must take their own decisions. But I like to be surrounded by the best players and he would always find a space in my team,” he said.

Ramos’ last season with Real was stifled by injuries and his fitness troubles led to him missing out on Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for Euro 2020 and he said he had longed to be involved in the tournament whilst pledging to win his place back in the side.

“It’s always sad not to be able to represent your country in the big competition,” he added.

“I missed it and would have loved to have been involved, especially as I’m the player who wore the Spain shirt the most times. I’ll keep working so I can return as soon as possible.”

