Karim Benzema's injury-time winner secured a thrilling victory for Real Madrid after they had been two goals down at half time against Sevilla.

The world's in-form number nine wasted a whole host of chances on the night but held his nerve in the 92nd minute of play when Rodrygo cut the ball back to him to slot home to move his side 15 points clear at the top of La Liga.

Though the home side came out the stronger side they were given a hand with their opener after 21 minutes when Ivan Rakitic's free kick went through the Real Madrid wall leaving Thibaut Courtois with no chance.

The lead was doubled four minutes later when Erik Lamela netted from close range after Jesus Corona got behind the Real defence and pushed the ball past Courtois. Incredibly both substitutes scored shortly after entering proceedings.

First, half-time replacement Rodrygo diverted home Dani Carvajal's low cross from close range five minutes after the break.

Then Nacho equalised again steering home after being set up by Carvajal, with eight minutes to go, less than 60 seconds after coming onto the pitch.

In-between Vinicius Junior was unfortunate to have a goal disallowed when the referee, after a lengthy look at the video monitor, upheld his decision that the Brazilian had used his arm rather than pectoral to control a ball before smashing home on the half-volley.

Real's tireless pursuit of a winner eventually got reward but the result is harsh on Sevilla who put so much into the game and now their top-four spot is under threat from city rivals Real Betis who are only three points behind them.

TALKING POINT

A team of destiny - Twelve points clear of their nearest rivals in la Liga and following a pretty epic Champions League clash with Chelsea in midweek, there would have been no inquest if Real Madrid had gone down to defeat at the side with the best home advantage in la Liga. They just would not quit though. The desire of Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, plus tireless wingers Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo finally broke the most stubborn of defensive efforts from Sevilla. Their ability to come back from difficult situations and overcome all challenges thrown at them is reminiscent of Manchester United in their 1998/99 treble winning season. If any side is to beat them in the Champions League this season they will have well and truly earned it, because this side will not accept defeat.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Rodrygo (Real Madrid) - The Brazilian winger is generally overshadowed by his compatriot on the other flank but it was his introduction at half time which changed the game. He got Real back into the match with a smart finish and then caused havoc constantly getting behind the Sevilla defence and creating a number of chances for Karim Benzema - the last of which he finally took advantage of.

PLAYER RATINGS

Sevilla: Bono 7; Jesus Navas 7, Diego Carlos 7, Kounde 6, Acuna 6; Jordan 6, Rakitic 6, Papu Gomez 6; Tecatito Corona 7, Martial 7, Lamela 7.

Subs: Mir 5, Torres 6, Gudelj 6, Augustinsson 6, Ocampos 6.

Real Madrid: Courtois 6; Lucas Vazquez 6, Militao 6, Alaba 6, Carvajal 8; Kroos 6, Camavinga 5, Modric 8; Fede Valverde 6, Benzema 7, Vinicius 8.

Subs: Rodrygo 9*, Asensio 6, Nacho 7, Diaz 5.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

21' GOAL FOR SEVILLA! Rakitic curls home a free kick on the edge of the area which was awarded after Modric fouled Gomez. The ball went through a whole in the wall and there is an inquest going on amongst the Real players working out how this occurred.

26' GOAL FOR SEVILLA! Lamela puts into an empty net after a fine run from Corona getting behind Militao and then steering the ball wide of Courtois.

49' FINE STOP FROM BOUNOU! A typical driving run pass and then accurate through-ball from Modric finds Benzema who aims his shot for the corner but Bounou pushes it away at full strength.

50' GOAL FOR REAL! Rodrygo scores from close range. Vinicius Jr backheeled to get Carvajal to the by-line and his low cross was met by Rodrygo who guided home from close range.

75' DISALLOWED GOAL FOR REAL! The referee says it hit Vinicius Jr's arm as he controlled the ball coming to him at the back post before he blasted it home. It looked to me like it might have been the shoulder. VAR will check. One angle looks like pec, one like arm.

78' THE REFEREE STAYS WITH HIS DECISION He signals that he does feel it hit Vinicius Jr's arm.

82' GOAL FOR REAL! Nacho equalises with what must be his first touch after Carvajal's neat pull back.

90+2' GOAL FOR REAL! Benzema finally gets his goal. Once more Rodrygo got to the by-line and pulled back to him and the Real Madrid striker took his time before smashing low into the net.

KEY STAT

