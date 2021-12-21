Jules Kounde was sent off as Sevilla missed the chance to close the gap on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, drawing 1-1 at home to Barcelona.

Julen Lopetegui’s side had momentum after beating Atletico Madrid at the weekend, but were held at home as Barca were unable to make their man-advantage count.

Ad

Papu Gomez gave Sevilla a 1-0 lead just after the half-hour mark with a well-worked corner kick played to the penalty spot for the Argentinean to sweep home first-time.

Transfers Barca want Aubameyang loan and consider Cavani transfer too – Paper Round A DAY AGO

However, Barcelona responded on the stroke of half-time when Ronald Araujo found the far corner of the net with an excellent glancing header from a good corner into the box.

The dynamic of the contest changed when Kounde was shown a straight red card for throwing the ball into the face of Jordi Alba after a confrontation with the Barcelona left-back.

Youssef En-Nesyri made his long-awaited return from injury, but struggled to have an influence on the final stages of the match as Barca pressed for a winner with Gavi coming particularly close with a header wide.

Ousmane Dembele also struck the post with just minutes remaining, but 10-man Sevilla held firm to take a point that narrows the gap on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga to five points.

TALKING POINT - Sevilla fail to build on their momentum

The weekend win over Atletico Madrid presented Sevilla with a chance to underline their title credentials with another victory over one of Spain’s ‘Big Three.’ Barcelona were there for the taking, but Lopetegui’s team failed to build on their momentum as they were held in front of their own supporters. There’s no doubt Sevilla have made progress this season, but this is the sort of result that will prevent them from becoming champions.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

This was far from the perfect performance by Dembele, but the French winger looked the most likely candidate to make something happen for Barcelona in the closing stages of the match. Dembele struck the post with an excellent curling effort from the edge of the box as the Catalans pressed for a winner that never came. The 24-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, can be infuriating, but this match saw moments of brilliance from him.

PLAYER RATINGS

Sevilla - Bono 7, Kounde 2, Fernando 6, Carlos 7, Rekik 7, Delaney 8, Jordan 6, Ocampos6, Rakitic 7, Gomez 8, Mir 6. Subs - Augustinsson 6, Gudelj 6, En-Nesyri 5, Sanchez 3, Fatore 3.

Barcelona - Ter Stegen 6, Araujo 8, Pique 6, Garcia 5, Alba 5, Gavi 7, Busquets 6, F. de Jong 5, Abde 7, Jutgla 5, Dembele 8. Subs - Lenglet 3, L. de Jong 3, Nico 5.

KEY MOMENTS

22’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO!

Mir has the ball in the back of the net! He was released in behind the Barcelona defence and stuck an excellent finish past ter Stegen, but the flag was raised against the Sevilla forward!

33’ GOAL! Sevilla 1-0 Barcelona

The breakthrough has been made and Sevilla have the opening goal! A clever corner kick was played to the penalty spot and Papu was on hand to send a low finish into the back of the net! Barcelona weren't expecting that!

45’ GOAL! Sevilla 1-1 Barcelona

An equaliser! The corner kick delivery was a good one, Araujo met it cleanly and finds the back post with an excellent header! Barcelona have got themselves back on level terms right at the end of the first half!

64’ SENT OFF!

Kounde is off and that was very foolish from the Sevilla defender! There was a clash between Kounde and Alba with the Frenchman then throwing the ball straight in the face of the Barcelona player!

81’ HE SHOULD SCORE!

What an opportunity for Barcelona to take the lead in the final 10 minutes of the match! Abde's cross into the box was a good one, Gavi won the header, but somehow put it wide!

85’ OFF THE POST!

Inches away from being a second Barcelona goal with Dembele cutting inside on to his left foot on the edge of the Sevilla box, but his effort comes back off the inside of the far post.

KEY STATS

Barcelona attempted 15 shots in the first half against Sevilla (five on target), their best tally in a first half this season (all competitions) and the best of any La Liga team in a first half this season.

Barcelona have won just one of their last five matches (all competitions).

Liga Sevilla snatch late victory over Atleti to narrow gap to Real 18/12/2021 AT 19:54