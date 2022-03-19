Xavi has said the door is always open for Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona.

Messi left Catalunya for Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but his move to France has not played out as he would have liked after PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid

Messi has not commented on his future, but Liga chief Javier Tebas told ESPN that he would love to see the Argentina superstar return to Spain - and that sentiment has been echoed by Barca coach Xavi.

"I think Messi is the best in history and in the history of the club," Xavi said . "The doors will be open, and as long as I'm a coach, it's as if he can come every day if he wants.

“As a club we owe him a great tribute.

"He has a contract with PSG and I can't do much more.”

Messi is on course to secure domestic silverware, with PSG leading the way in Ligue 1, but he was charged with the task of getting them over the line on Europe’s biggest stage.

PSG are back in Ligue 1 action on Sunday with a trip to Monaco. They currently lead Marseille by 15 points.

