Karim Benzema has said it made him happy his Ballon d’Or claims were endorsed by Lionel Messi.

France international Benzema is the overwhelming favourite to win the Ballon d’Or after guiding Real Madrid to Liga and Champions League success in the 2021/22 season.

He has taken over the mantle as Real’s attacking talisman following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, and has arguably taken his game to new heights following the Portuguese’s departure in 2018.

Benzema has admitted to using Ronaldo as a template for how to operate as a central striker, and he has demonstrated consistent quality in recent seasons.

Team reward came with a league and European double, with the Champions League win over Liverpool in Paris effectively stopping the contest with regard to football’s top individual award.

“It’s very clear that Benzema had a brilliant year and ended up winning the Champions League, being fundamental from the last 16 onwards in every game.”

"I think there are no doubts this year."

Messi’s words filtered through to Benzema, who admitted to being flattered by the comments.

"I heard Messi's words and they made me very happy," Benzema said . "Very pleased to hear that from a player like him.

"They give me motivation to achieve more things."

The shortlist for the Ballon d’Or will be revealed on August 12, with the winner announced in Paris on October 17.

