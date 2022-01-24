For weeks the title race in Spain has looked like a foregone conclusion with Carlo Ancelotti’s rampant Real Madrid side marching towards La Liga glory once again.

As much down to the failings of others, Real, although not always in sparkling form themselves, have managed to keep the chasing pack at arm’s length at the top of the table.

However, given the chance to once against extend their lead to seven points, Ancelotti’s side stumbled to a 2-2 draw against struggling Elche as Eder Militao’s stoppage time equaliser spared their blushes

A minor blip or something more to be worried about? Eurosport Spain’s Andres Weiss explains.

Do the two games against Elche recently hint at possible weaknesses for Real?

The last two games against Elche show that Carlo Ancelotti doesn't trust too many players and has a very limited squad rotation.

Having played a lot of games this season already an obvious tiredness is starting to appear in the team. That affects the way they defend and how they approach every possession.

Could there actually be a title race given Real's performances?

Julen Lopetegui has kept Sevilla very close to Real Madrid and there could be a fight if they're able to keep up good form in the coming months.

What is it that Elche have been able to do to Real?

The weakest point Real Madrid has is its right side, especially in defence. Future opponents could also learn that David Alaba sometimes is caught out of place, leaving space in front of Thibaut Courtois - the way Elche scored their second goal with Lucas Boye assisting Pere Milla.

Sevilla are the closest challengers - can they realistically catch Real?

There has been this feeling in Spain for months ago that Real Madrid won't be caught.

However, Sevilla have been able to follow Madrid's rhythm staying close, so there's a chance that they will fight for the title until the end, even if this chance is small.

Looking at Real's remaining fixtures, where could any possible slip-ups occur?

The games against Rayo Vallecano, Atletico, Getafe and obviously Barcelona and Sevilla are possible slip-ups for Madrid.

Rayo isn't a title contender, nor Getafe, but they're two strong teams that are very well managed, especially Rayo, and playing against them is tough. Getafe have already beaten Real Madrid this season.

Are Real in a good place ahead of the PSG tie?

They'll arrive as the Super Cup winners (Having beaten Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao in January) but they’re not in their best form this season.

They will have now two weeks to rest but they will also play two league games the week prior to the first game against PSG so we will see how they perform then.

