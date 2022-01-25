Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season after reaching an agreement with Manchester United.

The French forward told United he wanted to leave the club last month, fancying a new challenge after seven years at Old Trafford.

Ad

Martial was the world’s most expensive teenager when joining United from Monaco for £36 million in 2015, a deal that had the potential to hit £58m, and has scored 79 goals in 269 appearances for the club.

Transfers Rangnick wants to sell Pogba, Martial and Cavani - reports 22/01/2022 AT 10:04

The 26-year-old held discussions with interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who admitted he could understand Martial’s point of view.

"He explained to me that he's been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it's the right time for a change, to go somewhere else,” Rangnick said.

"I think in a way it is understandable. I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it's also important to see the situation of the club. We have Covid times, we have three competitions in which we have high ambitions and want to be as successful as we can be.”

Martial was a fringe player under Rangnick having played just 10 minutes of Premier League football since the start of December.

His only goal this season came against Everton in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October.

Rangnick added: "I know that he is a top player – one of the best strikers in the Premier League – but we have other players in his position.

Rangnick: If Martial wants to leave he needs to tell me or the club

"It is his wish to leave but, like I said to him, it always takes different parts to find an agreement. The way that he trained and played when he came on [against West Ham], he showed his professionalism that I expect from everybody."

Reports claim Sevilla will pay around €6-7m and cover the player’s wages during his time in La Liga, although there is no option to buy the 26-year-old.

Transfers 'We hope a transfer will take place’ - Barca director hopes for Dembele sale 20/01/2022 AT 10:37