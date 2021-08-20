Ronald Koeman has described the contract standoff between Barcelona and Ilaix Moriba as “horrible” as the current impasse between the two parties continues.

Moriba’s representatives have been in discussions with the Camp Nou club over a contract extension for a number of weeks, but the 18-year-old’s wage demands have prevented any agreement being reached.

Now into the final year of his career at Barcelona, a number of potential suitors, including Chelsea, RB Leipzig and Real Madrid, have registered their interest in Moriba.

“Ilaix's situation is horrible,” Koeman told reporters when asked for his view on Moriba’s future. “My advice is that money cannot be the most important thing for an 18-year-old. It's about playing games. But the player and his camp think differently. I am disappointed.

Last season saw Moriba make his first team breakthrough at Barcelona with the teenager appearing 14 times in La Liga and once in the Champions League.

“He has one year left on his contract and does not want to accept the club’s conditions,” Barca president Joan Laporta confirmed last month when asked to clarify Moriba’s situation.

“We do not accept that and we want to send a message to the team. If you do not want to renew, there are other solutions.

"What we don’t want are players made at La Masia who don’t want to renew. He’s a player we’ve given opportunities to, but the club is above all."

“I would like you [Moriba] to think again. We cannot allow him to be promoted [to the first-team] and then leave. We won’t accept that with any player.”

Koeman also revealed that while Pedri will face Athletic Club on Saturday, the 18-year-old will be afforded some rest after returning to Barcelona just days after playing for Spain at the Olympics.

"We have decided he will play tomorrow, but then he will have two weeks of holiday so that he doesn't go into November/December with physical problems," he said.

"I spoke to Luis Enrique and they've got their decisions that I can't talk about, but we're giving him two weeks of holiday because that's what Pedri needs.

"After all the matches he played last season and the two tournaments he played over the summer, he needs at least two weeks rest."

