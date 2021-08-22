Levante produced an incredible second-half comeback to claim a 3-3 draw against Real Madrid which saw them finish the match with an outfield player in goal.

The second half produced no fewer than five goals, with Vinicius Junior bagging a brace before Aitor Fernandez was shown a straight red card to add to the chaos. However, Levante held on for a point.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side travelled to the Ciutat de Valencia on the back of an opening weekend win over Alaves, but were unable to build on that result as they dropped two points.

Transfers Beckham already targeting Inter Miami move for Messi - Paper Round 17 HOURS AGO

Gareth Bale gave Real Madrid the lead after just five minutes when he swept home a finish after being set up by Karim Benzema. VAR was used to check for a potential offside, but the goal was allowed to stand.

Real Madrid’s dominance grew further in the first half as Bale, Benzema and Isco all shone, but Levante held on to give themselves a chance of a comeback as the opening 45 minutes came to a close.

Levante emerged for the second half with renewed vigour and took just 30 seconds to find an equaliser through Roger Marti who broke the Real Madrid offside trap to squeeze a finish underneath Thibaut Courtois.

The turnaround was completed when Jose Campana launched a thunderous half-volley into the top corner of Courtois’ net, prompting Ancelotti to make no fewer than three changes to his team all at once.

Vinicius Junior was one of the players introduced off the bench and the Brazilian winger made an instant impact, racing through on goal to slot a low finish past Aitor Fernandez.

There was to be more drama, though, as Levante regained the lead 10 minutes from the end through Rober Pier who was the grateful beneficiary of a bouncing ball from a poorly-defended freekick.

Another equaliser came when Vinicius flipped a finish off the inside of the far post before Fernandez was shown a straight red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity with his hands 40 yards off his line.

Real Madrid pressed for a winner, but were unable to create one last opportunity as defender Vezo did enough as an emergency goalkeeper to make sure there would be no more goals.

TALKING POINT - Real Madrid must embrace their inherent chaos factor to be successful

On the face of things, this would appear to be two points dropped for Real Madrid who looked to be in control of the match at half time. However, the way Ancelotti’s team were able to respond to adversity in the second period showed that they can move through the gears when they need to. Los Blancos are far stronger in attack than they are at the back and must embrace their inherent chaos factor, like they did here, to be successful this season.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

He might have played only 31 minutes, but nobody lit up this match more than Vinicius Junior. Without the Brazilian, Real Madrid would have suffered a damaging defeat. The 21-year-old demonstrated the sort of cutting edge many have demanded of him for seasons, with his second goal to level things up at 3-3 a wonderful demonstration of all that he offers. In this form, there was nothing Levante could do to stop Vinicius who has now given Ancelotti something of a selection headache. He will surely start against Real Betis next weekend.

PLAYER RATINGS

Levante - Fernandez 6, Miramon 5, Pier 7, Vezo 6, Clerc 7, Campana 8, Radoja 6, Melero 7, de Frutos 6, Roger 8, Morales 6 Subs - Malsa 5, Bardhi 5, Martinez 5, Franquesa 4, Cantero 6.

Real Madrid - Courtois 5, Vazquez 4, Nacho 5, Militao 4, Alaba 5, Isco 8, Casemiro 7, Valverde 5, Bale 7, Benzema 7, Hazard 5. Subs - Asensio 5, Jovic 4, Vinicius 9, Rodrygo 6, Carvajal 5.

KEY MOMENTS

5’ GOAL! Levante 0-1 Real Madrid: Real Madrid have scored with their first attack of the match! Benzema was played in behind by Alaba, he cut back, set up Bale for the strike and the Welsh winger strikes first time into the back of the net with Fernandez out of position in goals!

46’ GOAL! Levante 1-1 Real Madrid: Wow! What a start to the second half for Levante who have scored an equaliser 30 seconds after the restart! Roger was played in behind, he beat the offside trap and then squeezed a low finish underneath Courtois who couldn't keep it out!

58’ GOAL! Levante 2-1 Real Madrid: Incredible! The game has been turned on its head at the start of this second half! Levante now have the lead and Campana has found the back of the net in stunning style - a half volley on the bounce at the back post that finds the top corner!

74’ GOAL! Levante 2-2 Real Madrid: Real Madrid are back on level terms! Casemiro played a low pass in behind for Vinicius, the Brazilian winger kept his composure and slotted a left-footed finish across the goalkeeper and into the far corner of the Levante net! Well-taken!

79’ GOAL! Levante 3-2 Real Madrid: Levante are back in front! A freekick into the Real Madrid penalty area bounces off Alaba and finds Pier inside the six-yard box who has the simple task of finishing into the empty net! Once again, really poor defending from the visitors!

84’ Should have been a fourth! That was a golden opportunity for Levante to secure the points with Cantero rounding Courtois, but the youngster could only strike the base of the post!

85’ GOAL! Levante 3-3 Real Madrid: Incredible! What a goal! What a moment! Vinicius beats his man inside the box and then flips a wonderful finish into the back of the net off the inside of the far post! Real Madrid are back on level terms with five minutes left!

87’ SENT OFF! Fernandez is shown a straight red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity! The Levante goalkeeper came flying off his line to stop Rodrygo with his hands!

KEY STATS

Karim Benzema has assisted Gareth Bale 10 times in all competitions, more than any other Real Madrid.

Vinicius Junior became the first substitute to score a double for Real Madrid in a La Liga match since Javier Hernandez in September 2014.

Liga Benzema signs new contract to keep him at Real Madrid until 2023 20/08/2021 AT 13:24