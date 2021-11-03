Al Sadd have reiterated their position that Xavi is not leaving, despite mounting speculation that he is set for a move to Barcelona.

Ad

Al Sadd have made various statements saying their manager is not available but they have done little to quell Barca’s enthusiasm, and a delegation from Camp Nou arrived in Qatar on Wednesday for talks.

Champions League Fati gives Barca huge win away in Kyiv YESTERDAY AT 19:03

The discussions were amicable, according to Al Sadd, who have maintained their stance that Xavi is not on the market.

Turki Al-Ali, CEO of Al Sadd

: "We welcome the visit of the administrative delegation from #Barcelona, ​​and we appreciate and respect this.

“The club's position is clear from the beginning - we are committed to keeping our coach Xavi with us and we cannot have him leave at this sensitive time of the season.”

Xavi’s relationship with his Al Sadd bosses is a positive one, as he has gained managerial experience at the club.

However, despite the problems at Barcelona at the moment, the lure of managing the club he represented on 767 occasions is strong.

Reports in Spain suggest it is a matter of time before Xavi is appointed as Barca’s new manager, despite the stance of Al Sadd.

- - -

The UCI Track Champions League is coming and you can watch all of the action live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+ . Find out more about the "mind-blowing" new era for track cycling, with the first event on November 6 in Mallorca.

Ligue 1 'They hurt me' - Messi speaks out on Barca exit: 'Nobody asked me to play for free' 01/11/2021 AT 09:41