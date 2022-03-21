Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace, while Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres were also on target in the El Clasico mauling.

It was only Real’s third La Liga defeat of the season, and the first at the Bernabeu. However, the defeat was by no means disastrous, with Real still nine points clear of Sevilla at the top of La Liga.

Karim Benzema was ruled out of Sunday’s match with a calf injury, but Ancelotti did not use the Frenchman’s absence as an excuse for the result.

“We have not been recognisable, everything has gone wrong. I have told the players that it was my fault,” said Ancelotti in quotes published by MARCA

“We suffered a lot, tried to start with a high press, but Barcelona found spaces, controlled possession and it was a difficult night.

“It’s hard because it’s a Clasico, because losing against Barcelona hurts. You have to be calm, recover the injured. We’re sorry, but we don’t have to make a drama.”

The Real head coach was criticised in the Spanish media for using Luka Modric as a false nine in the absence of Benzema, but Ancelotti dismissed those concerns.

“I don’t think it was a lack of a reference point, we could’ve kept the ball better with Modric’s position. The problem was that we couldn’t get the ball back the way we wanted to, and when we went behind it became even more difficult,” he added to DAZN Italia.

Ancelotti’s men still have a Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea to look forward to, and says the upcoming international break has come at a good time.

“The break is good now, because we can get players back,” he added.

“I don’t think it’s going to affect our mood. I’ve failed in my approach. It can happen once, twice, I’m not usually wrong.”

Real return to action after the break away at Celta Vigo on April 2, before hosting Chelsea in their Champions League quarter-final four days later.

