Barcelona's technical secretary Ramon Planes has reportedly asked to leave the club immediately in a blow to life under new boss Xavi.

Brought in by former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, Planes has been instrumental in negotiating key signings, like the addition of Pedri. He has also helped secure a pathway to the first team for Gavi and Ilaix Moriba.

Ad

According to Sport , Barca are surprised by the decision as Joan Laporta had recently renewed his contract. But Planes believes the natural cycle has come to an end, and he wants to leave now.

Liga 'I'm coming home' - club legend Xavi agrees deal to become new Barcelona coach 06/11/2021 AT 09:44

The move is disappointing for the Liga club, as they will be losing an individual less than two months before the transfer window opens.

Director of football Mateu Alemany is now said to be on the lookout for a replacement to get potential deals over the line. Barca are also understood to be keen on moving on Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti.

Liga Xavi 'wants to go home' as Barca and Al Sadd enter talks 04/11/2021 AT 10:37