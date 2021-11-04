Xavi says he wants to 'go back home' as Barcelona officials enter discussions with Al Sadd over a deal for the former midfielder.

The 41-year-old is currently manager at Qatari club Al Sadd but has been heavily linked with the Barcelona job following the sacking of Ronald Koeman

Club officials are currently in Doha for talks over bringing the 41-year-old back to Spain.

And while Al Sadd are desperate to keep hold of the World Cup winner, Xavi has made no secret of his desire to return to the city where he spent his playing career.

"I have been talking to Barca for days, it's all set," he said. "The clubs know my position and I hope it gets resolved soon.

"The clubs are talking. I can't say much but I'm a positive person. It's about common sense. They need to reach an agreement. That's the issue."

I wish to go back home. Going back to Barcelona would be spectacular and exciting.

Barcelona revived their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockouts with a 1-0 win over Dynamo Kiev, but their domestic form has suffered and they languish in ninth place, 11 points off the top.

The Barcelona hierarchy believe Xavi to be the man who will return the club to the greatness they experienced when the Spaniard was playing at the Nou Camp. Xavi played 779 games and won 25 major honours for the club between 1998 and 2015.

But Al Sadd are reluctant to let him go during the middle of the season.

The club's chief executive Turki Al-Ali said: "The club's position is clear from the beginning - we are committed to keeping Xavi with us.

"We cannot have him leave at this sensitive time of the season."

