Real Madrid came back from behind to get their Liga title defence off to a good start as Los Blancos sealed a 2-1 win over Almeria at Estadio Mediterraneo.

Almeria, who have conceded a total of 21 goals against Real Madrid in their last five meetings with Los Blancos, took a shock lead in the ninth minute to send the home fans wild.

Largie Ramazani latched onto a beautifully weighted outside of the foot through ball from Inigo Eguaras to race clear of the defence and place a low shot beyond Thibaut Courtois in the Madrid goal.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side responded brilliantly, and created many clear-cut chances to get back on level terms. The pick of the bunch was just a few minutes after the opening goal, but Karim Benzema could only send Vinicius Jr’s cut-back into the box over the bar from five yards out.

Los Blancos eventually had their equaliser in the 61st minute as Lucas Vazquez struck. The right-back advanced forward to place home a low strike from inside the box following a cut-back from Benzema.

Then, with his first touch after coming on as a late substitute, David Alaba won it for Real Madrid with a superbly struck free-kick 15 minutes from time to break Almeria hearts after such a spirited showing by the newly-promoted side.

