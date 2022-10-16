After scoring for Atletico Madrid against Athletic Bilbao, Antoine Greizmann apologised to supporters about choosing to sign for Barcelona in 2019.

“I am very proud that I was able to sign [return to Atletico] and be able to play my part," he said.

"At the end of the day, I apologise. I know people want to hear it from me: I apologise for the hurt I may have caused people. But the biggest forgiveness I ask for is on the pitch, giving my all for the team on nights like this. We are on the right track.”

The apology comes after Atletico opted to re-sign Griezmann from Barcelona on a permanent deal, with the striker penning a deal until 2026.

Three years ago, Griezmann left Atletico Madrid in a £103m deal to Camp Nou. It was a controversial choice, especially with the Frenchman opting to release a documentary called ‘The Decision’, which showed him saying that he would choose to remain in Madrid, a claim that ended up being untrue.

But after a largely unsuccessful spell at the Catalan club, in which he scored 35 goals in 102 games, Griezmann returned to Atletico on loan for two seasons with a mandatory option to buy for €40 million if he played over 45 minutes in 50% of the time.

Atletico were very aware of this clause and began to use Griezmann as little as possible this season, bringing him on only after the 60th minute in their games as they tried to reduce the percentage of games he met the threshold for.

Barcelona were keen to get rid of him as the club did everything they could to reduce their wage bill, and even agreed to reduce the transfer fee from the initially agreed €40 million to €20m.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta claimed that Atletico could also have to pay an additional €4m in "easily attainable add-ons”.

Against Bilbao, Griezmann scored his 100th goal for Atletico, netting an Alvaro Morata cut-back two minutes after half-time.

The victory meant that Atletico moved above the Bilbao into third place in La Liga with 19 points. Ahead of them sit Barcelona and Real Madrid, with both clubs on 22 points ahead of Sunday's Clasico.

