Athletic Club - Atlético Madrid

La Liga / Matchday 9
San Mamés / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/athletic-bilbao/teamcenter.shtml
Athletic Club
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Madrid
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Athletic Club jersey
Athletic Club
4-5-1
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
4-4-2
Athletic Club jersey
Athletic Club
4-5-1
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Athletic Club logo
Athletic Club jersey
Athletic Club
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Athletic Club

Atlético Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
871022
2
Real MadridRMA
871022
3
Athletic ClubATH
852117
4
Atlético MadridATM
851216
5
Real BetisRBB
851216
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

La Liga

Pedri fires Barcelona top of Liga

09/10/2022 at 22:28

La Liga

Madrid move top of Liga after Getafe win

08/10/2022 at 22:19

Related matches

Rayo Vallecano
0
0
Getafe CF
Half-time
Girona FC
-
-
Cádiz CF
15/10
Valencia CF
-
-
Elche CF
15/10
RCD Mallorca
-
-
Sevilla FC
15/10

Follow the La Liga live Football match between Athletic Club and Atlético Madrid with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 15 October 2022.

Catch the latest Athletic Club and Atlético Madrid news and find up to date La Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.