Athletic Club - Rayo Vallecano

Liga / Matchday 6
San Mamés / 17.09.2022
Athletic Club
Not started
-
-
Rayo Vallecano
Lineups

Athletic Club jersey
Athletic Club
4-3-3
Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Athletic Club logo
Athletic Club jersey
Athletic Club
Rayo Vallecano logo
Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Athletic Club

Rayo Vallecano

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
550015
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
541013
3
Real BetisRBB
540112
4
CA OsasunaOSA
540112
5
Villarreal CFVIL
531110
6
Athletic ClubATH
531110
9
Rayo VallecanoRVM
52127
Latest news

Liga

Real Madrid move top with Real Mallorca win

11/09/2022 at 14:11

Liga

Medical emergency overshadows Barcelona win at Cadiz

10/09/2022 at 20:39

