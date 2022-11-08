Athletic Club - Real Valladolid

La Liga / Matchday 14
San Mamés / 08.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/athletic-bilbao/teamcenter.shtml
Athletic Club
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-valladolid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Valladolid
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Athletic Club logo
Athletic Club jersey
Athletic Club
Real Valladolid logo
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Athletic Club

Real Valladolid

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
13111134
2
Real MadridRMA
12102032
3
Atlético MadridATM
1373324
4
Real BetisRBB
1373324
5
CA OsasunaOSA
1372423
7
Athletic ClubATH
1363421
10
Real ValladolidVLL
1352617
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

La Liga

Joao Felix climbs off bench to snatch point for under pressure Simeone's Atletico

9 hours ago

La Liga

Dembele and De Jong on target as Barcelona beat Almeria in Pique farewell

Yesterday at 22:28

Related matches

Elche CF
-
-
Girona FC
08/11
CA Osasuna
-
-
FC Barcelona
08/11
UD Almería
-
-
Getafe CF
09/11
Sevilla FC
-
-
Real Sociedad
09/11

Follow the La Liga live Football match between Athletic Club and Real Valladolid with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 8 November 2022.

Catch the latest Athletic Club and Real Valladolid news and find up to date La Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.