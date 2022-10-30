Athletic Club - Villarreal CF

La Liga / Matchday 12
San Mamés / 30.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/athletic-bilbao/teamcenter.shtml
Athletic Club
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/villarreal-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Villarreal CF
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Athletic Club jersey
Athletic Club
4-3-3
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-3-3
Athletic Club jersey
Athletic Club
4-3-3
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Athletic Club logo
Athletic Club jersey
Athletic Club
Villarreal CF logo
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Athletic Club

Villarreal CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
11101031
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
1191128
3
Atlético MadridATM
1272323
4
Real SociedadRSO
1171322
5
Real BetisRBB
1162320
6
Athletic ClubATH
1153318
7
Villarreal CFVIL
1153318
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

La Liga

Ruthless Barca back to winning ways with thumping victory over Bilbao

23/10/2022 at 21:12

La Liga

Griezmann double sees Atletico edge past Betis

23/10/2022 at 17:06

Related matches

Sevilla FC
0
1
Rayo Vallecano
87'
Valencia CF
-
-
FC Barcelona
20:00
CA Osasuna
-
-
Real Valladolid
30/10
Real Madrid
-
-
Girona FC
30/10

Follow the La Liga live Football match between Athletic Club and Villarreal CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 30 October 2022.

Catch the latest Athletic Club and Villarreal CF news and find up to date La Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.