Atlético Madrid - RCD Espanyol

La Liga / Matchday 13
Cívitas Metropolitano / 06.11.2022
Atlético Madrid
Not started
-
-
RCD Espanyol
Lineups

Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
4-4-2
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
RCD Espanyol logo
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Madrid

RCD Espanyol

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
12102032
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
12101131
3
Atlético MadridATM
1272323
4
Real BetisRBB
1272323
5
Real SociedadRSO
1271422
16
RCD EspanyolESP
1225511
