Atlético Madrid - Real Madrid

Liga / Matchday 6
Cívitas Metropolitano / 18.09.2022
Atlético Madrid
Not started
-
-
Real Madrid
Lineups

Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
5-3-2
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
651016
2
Real MadridRMA
550015
3
Athletic ClubATH
641113
4
Real BetisRBB
540112
5
CA OsasunaOSA
540112
7
Atlético MadridATM
531110
Latest news

Liga

Lewandowski at the double as Barcelona go top

3 hours ago

Liga

Real Madrid move top with Real Mallorca win

11/09/2022 at 14:11

