Joao Felix rescued a point for Atletico Madrid in a 1-1 draw against Espanyol, as Diego Simeone was jeered by a section of the home fans.

Atletico started in third and at best could have cut their deficit on Real Madrid, with a game in hand, to six points.

Ad

Simeone is under pressure after his team’s exit from the Champions League, with fans staying away from one end in order to arrive late, and in silence, in protest.

Champions League No Europe, no clean sheets and no identity: Atletico are a team in crisis 01/11/2022 AT 21:20

The display on the pitch was disjointed, with Antoine Griezmann providing the best attempts but not converting.

A glimmer of hope was offered midway through the first half when Leandro Cabrera saw red for blocking Alvaro Morata as he dashed in on goal, but Atletico continued to struggle.

In the second half, Espanyol went ahead just after the hour mark when Joselu teed up Sergi Darder to finish at the back post.

Simeone introduced Felix, Thomas Lemar and Matheus Cunha to chase the game, and the Portuguese striker fired in a vicious shot to put his side level with a little over 10 minutes remaining, with the youngster choosing not to celebrate amid rumours of a spat with his manager.

More to follow.

Champions League Atletico Madrid sensationally knocked out of Europe after defeat at Porto 01/11/2022 AT 16:49