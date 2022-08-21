Atlético Madrid - Villarreal CF

Liga / Matchday 2
Cívitas Metropolitano / 21.08.2022
Atlético Madrid
Not started
-
-
Villarreal CF
Lineups

Atlético Madrid
5-3-2
Villarreal CF
4-3-3
Atlético Madrid
5-3-2
Villarreal CF
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Madrid
Villarreal CF
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Madrid

Villarreal CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real BetisRBB
22006
2
CA OsasunaOSA
22006
3
Rayo VallecanoRVM
21104
4
Atlético MadridATM
11003
4
Villarreal CFVIL
11003
Latest news

Liga

A Morata brace and Griezmann strike sees Atletico ease past Getafe in opener

15/08/2022 at 19:51

Liga

Real swerve scare to begin title defence with win

14/08/2022 at 22:48

