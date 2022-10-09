Pedri scored the decisive goal as in-form Barcelona reclaimed top spot in La Liga with a nervy 1-0 victory over Celta at Camp Nou.

Xavi Hernandez’s side have now won seven straight league games and move above Real Madrid courtesy of a superior goal difference.

Pedri was handed a gift in the 19th minute when Unai Nunez made a mess of his attempted clearance from Gavi’s cross, leaving the teenager with an empty net to slot into.

Celta would have been relieved to be trailing by only a goal at half-time, such was Barcelona’s dominance at times in the first half.

Ferran Torres twice went close and should have done better, drawing criticism from the home supporters who whistled the former Manchester City forward.

A slight tactical tweak sparked an improvement and relieved the pressure from Celta midway through the half.

Oscar Rodriguez missed a gilt-edged opportunity to level matters two minutes after the restart as the visitors upped the ante in search of an equaliser.

Iago Aspas hit the post from a tight angle before Jorgen Strand Larsen headed home the rebound into an empty net – but the offside flag was quickly raised to cut short Celta’s celebrations.

Marc Andre ter Stegen recovered from a back problem to deny Aspas with a quite brilliant reaction save with his foot, and a moment later the Celta skipper then failed to hit the target from point-blank range.

Barcelona managed to hold on through six minutes of stoppage-time to claim yet another victory. Celta, meanwhile, remain 11th.

TALKING POINT – Barca continue to grind out wins

Xavi's side started the season in ruthless fashion, dismantling Real Sociedad (4-1), Valladolid (4-0), Sevilla (3-0), Cadiz (4-0) and Elche (3-0) – but while the goals have dried up of late, victories in La Liga certainly haven’t. It’s now seven consecutive league wins and five straight clean sheets.

What will concern Xavi is the number of chances his side conceded tonight. Barca would have been staring at a draw – or possibly even a defeat - only for Ter Stegen and a huge slice of good fortune. With Gerard Pique replacing the injured Andreas Christensen, their defence looked much more vulnerable.

It is hoped the former Chelsea defender will return to action in time for El Clasico next Sunday, but on this evidence they could really do with him in their crucial Champions League game against Inter Milan this Wednesday evening.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Gavi (Barcelona)

Created the opener and set the tempo in midfield with a superb all-action display.

PLAYER RATINGS

Barcelona: Ter Stegen 8, Balde 7, Pique 6, Alonso 6, Alba 6, Gavi 8*, Busquets 7, Pedri 8, Raphinha 7, Lewandowski 6, Torres 5.. subs: Dembele 5, Fati 5, Roberto 5, De Jong 5, Garcia N/A.

Celta Vigo: Marchesin 8, Mallo 7, Nunez 5, Aidoo 6, Galan 7, Veiga 6, Cervi 6, Beltran 6, Oscar 7, Strand Larsen 6, Aspas 7.. subs: Mingueza N/A, Perez 5, Paciencia N/A, Solari 5.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

17’ - GOAL! BARCELONA 1-0 CELTA VIGO (PEDRI): A gift for Pedri! It's his second goal of the season. Gavi times his run to perfection to latch onto a through ball down the left flank. Nunez makes a real mess of his clearance and Pedri has an open net to slot into.

48’ - OSCAR SHOULD SCORE! Celta's best chance of the evening falls to Oscar as his clever run goes untracked but his curling shot is well wide of goal! Ought to have scored.

69’ - GOAL DISALLOWED! Aspas hits the post with a shot from a tight angle, with Larsen heading home the rebound into an empty net. But the flag is instantly raised and Celta's goal isn't gong to count.

84’ - BIG SAVE! Ter Stegen denies Aspas with his foot when the Celta forward was clean through on goal! How important could that save prove to be?!

KEY STAT

Pedri has scored eight goals in La Liga with only 16 shots on target, netting each of his last four made.

