CA Osasuna - Cádiz CF

Liga / Matchday 2
Estadio El Sadar / 20.08.2022
CA Osasuna
Not started
-
-
Cádiz CF
Lineups

CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
4-5-1
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
4-4-2
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
4-5-1
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CA Osasuna logo
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
Cádiz CF logo
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

CA Osasuna

Cádiz CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético MadridATM
11003
1
Real BetisRBB
11003
1
Villarreal CFVIL
11003
4
CA OsasunaOSA
11003
4
Real MadridRMA
11003
16
Cádiz CFCÁD
10010
