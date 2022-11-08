CA Osasuna - FC Barcelona

La Liga / Matchday 14
Estadio El Sadar / 08.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/osasuna/teamcenter.shtml
CA Osasuna
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CA Osasuna logo
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

CA Osasuna

FC Barcelona

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
13111134
2
Real MadridRMA
13102132
3
Atlético MadridATM
1373324
4
Real BetisRBB
1373324
5
CA OsasunaOSA
1372423
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

La Liga

Joao Felix climbs off bench to snatch point for under pressure Simeone's Atletico

15 hours ago

La Liga

Dembele and De Jong on target as Barcelona beat Almeria in Pique farewell

Yesterday at 22:28

Related matches

Elche CF
-
-
Girona FC
08/11
Athletic Club
-
-
Real Valladolid
08/11
UD Almería
-
-
Getafe CF
09/11
Sevilla FC
-
-
Real Sociedad
09/11

Follow the La Liga live Football match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 8 November 2022.

Catch the latest CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona news and find up to date La Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.